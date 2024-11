Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: EVMs used in Mumbai kept in 36 strong rooms; 10,000 security personnel to guard counting centres

About 10,000 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and local police have been assigned for security arrangements at the counting centres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release