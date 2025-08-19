Menu
Rahul makes cop sit in his vehicle after it hits him during Bihar rally; BJP dubs it 'Crush Janta Yatra'

According to Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman, the constable tripped and fell in front of a vehicle in the convoy, which 'barely brushed against his feet'.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 15:04 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 15:04 IST
India News

