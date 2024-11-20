Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | For first time, Raj and Uddhav families vote for kith and kin

<p>Mumbai: For the first time, perhaps, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mns">Maharashtra Navnirman Sena</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a> voted for their kin who were in the fray in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">Maharashtra polls</a> held on Wednesday.</p>.<p>In Mahim, Raj voted for his son Amit Thackeray, who is involved in a triangular contest with Shiv Sena’s Sadanand Sarvankar and Mahesh Sawant of Sena (UBT).</p>.<p>A resident of Dadar, an upper-middle-class Maharashtrian belt where both Shiv Sena and MNS were born, Raj went to vote with his wife Sharmila and daughter Urvashi.</p>.<p>Earlier, MNS had fielded candidates from Mahim in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly polls, but none of the party candidates were related to Raj.</p>.<p>Similarly, Varun Sardesai is making his electoral debut from Vandre (Bandra) East, a seat where the Thackerays reside.</p>.Exit Polls: BJP-led alliance may retain Maharashtra, likely to dethrone I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Jharkhand.<p>Sardesai is the nephew of Uddhav and maternal cousin of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is contesting from the Worli constituency.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Uddhav, his wife Rashmi, and their sons Aaditya and Tejas voted for Sardesai.</p>.<p>This is also the first time anyone related to Uddhav is contesting from Vandre (Bandra) East seat, where his family home ‘Matoshree’ is located.</p>.<p>Elections to all 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra were held on Wednesday and votes will be counted on November 23 (Saturday). </p>