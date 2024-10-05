Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Gaddar' friends of PM Modi will be shown door: Uddhav Thackeray

<p>Mumbai: On a day when Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi#:~:text=12%20hours%20ago.%20Modi%20diverted%20wealth%20of%20entire%20country%20to">Narendra Modi</a> toured <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra#:~:text=Also%20Check%20out%20Local%20Maharashtra%20News%20Updates,%20Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt#:~:text=26%20September%202024,%2013:04%20IST.%20Defamation%20case%20filed%20by">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> head and former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray#:~:text=Uddhav%20Thackeray.%20BJP%20leaders%20told%20to%20split%20MVA%20in%20closed-">Uddhav Thackeray</a> on Saturday asserted that the “gaddar friends” of the PM would be shown the door in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. </p><p>Thackeray’s statement came at a time when PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who now control the real Shiv Sena and NCP parties after rebellions in the respective parties. </p>.Yet to get justice from judiciary, so we decided to go to people’s court: Uddhav Thackeray.<p>“No gaddar would be given employment,” said Thackeray in what was an indication that the rebels would not be taken back in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls. </p><p>“Not much time remains for polls….one-and-a-half to two months…after this these gaddars would be shown the door,” he said. </p><p>Thackeray said that several of the projects launched by PM Modi and BJP have failed to start. </p><p>“We have seen the jal-poojan of Shiv Smarak,” he said referring to the project involving a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a small island in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast. </p>