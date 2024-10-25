Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Goods worth Rs 52 crore seized in 24 hours amid model code of conduct

Since October 15, when the assembly elections were announced, 19 law enforcement agencies have confiscated goods worth Rs 90.74 crore across the state, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 07:13 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 07:13 IST
