Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | I swear...: Uddhav Thackeray's emotional appeal to keep 'mashaal burning' at Dussehra rally

Concluding the rally at the historic Shivaji Park, Thackeray said: '…I swear to keep this torch burning to bring Shiv-shahi Maharashtra as desired by Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray.'
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 17:16 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 17:16 IST
