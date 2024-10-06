Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ladki Bahin scheme payments being made in advance in view of impending model code: CM Shinde

He said the Opposition parties may create obstacles in women beneficiaries getting monthly aid under the scheme once the code of conduct kicks in and therefore such a decision has been taken.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:19 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 14:19 IST
India News Indian Politics Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

