News in Pics | November 2, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 23:43 IST
People light candles on the tomb of a deceased loved one during All Saints' Day at a flooded cemetery in Masantol, Pampanga, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A participant holdng a dog reacts during Cape Town's Zombie Walk, held to raise funds for a local animal rescue, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows Lake Jatuncocha during the Yaku Mama (Water Mother) flotilla, a 3,000-km journey through the Amazon basin to the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil to demand a role in global climate decision-making, in Yasuni National Park, Ecuador.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows people flashing mobile phone lights during a 16 minutes of silence, on the first anniversary of the fatal November 2024 Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse, which killed 16 people, triggering nationwide accusations of widespread corruption and negligence, in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Monks perform ‘aarti’ while artistes perform on the occasion of the ‘Dev Uthani Ekadashi’ festival, also known as ‘Prabodhini Ekadashi’, at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

A child takes part in a ‘nagar kirtan’ procession ahead of ‘Gurpurab’, 556th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Credit: PTI Photo

