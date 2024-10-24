Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Mahayuti government obstructed FRA implementation, depriving Adivasis of its benefits: Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Manmohan Singh-led government in 2006 passed the revolutionary Forest Rights Act (FRA), which granted Adivasi and forest-dwelling individuals and communities legal rights to manage their own forests, and economically benefit from the forest produce they collect.