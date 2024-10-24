Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Mahayuti government obstructed FRA implementation, depriving Adivasis of its benefits: Congress
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Manmohan Singh-led government in 2006 passed the revolutionary Forest Rights Act (FRA), which granted Adivasi and forest-dwelling individuals and communities legal rights to manage their own forests, and economically benefit from the forest produce they collect.
वर्ष 2006 में कांग्रेस ने क्रांतिकारी वन अधिकार अधिनियम (FRA) पारित किया था। इस कानून ने आदिवासियों और वन में रहने वाले अन्य समुदायों को अपने ख़ुद के जंगलों का प्रबंधन करने और उनसे प्राप्त उपज से आर्थिक रूप से लाभ उठाने का कानूनी अधिकार दिया था।