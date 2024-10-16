Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mobile phones won't be allowed inside polling booths in Mumbai during voting

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 16:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 16:15 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us