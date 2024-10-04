Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Prakash Ambedkar's VBA poses questions to Rahul Gandhi on caste census ahead of his visit

<p>Mumbai: Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Maharashtra, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Friday questioned the Congress' stand on the caste census and asked why the Congress-led UPA government headed by Dr Manmohan Singh deliberately withheld the caste related data of the 2011 Social Economic and Caste Census.</p><p>“Why did the Congress-led UPA government deliberately withheld the caste related data of the 2011 Social Economic and Caste Census,” the VBA questioned the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.</p><p>VBA also demanded an answer from the Congress on whether it supports Manoj Jarange Patil’s demand that Marathas should be given reservations from the OBCs share.</p>.Prakash Ambedkar slams govt, oppn over Manipur issue.<p>"Why did the Congress’ 8-12 MLAs vote for the BJP-led Maha Yuti in the MLC elections? Why has not the Congress taken action against all of them?,” the VBA added further. </p><p>The Prakash Ambedkar-led party also sought an answer on why should the SCs, STs and OBCs believe your promises when the previous Congress governments like the BJP had opposed OBC reservations and caste census.</p><p>On the issue of not fielding Muslims in elections, the VBA asked why the Congress and its allies did not have a single Muslim candidate in the Lok Sabha and MLC elections in Maharashtra and if any would be fielded in the Vidhan Sabha polls. </p>