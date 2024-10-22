Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rs 5 crore seized from car by Pune rural cops; Raut alleges Shinde-led Sena link

<p>Pune: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a> Rural police on Monday seized Rs 5 crore cash amid the model code of conduct in force in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.</p>.<p>The unaccounted cash was seized in the evening from a car near Khed-Shivapur plaza on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official added.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Plans to impose 'President's Rule' to prevent MVA from coming to power: Sanjay Raut .<p>"A car travelling towards Satara was intercepted during nakabandi. A search led to seizure of Rs 5 cr cash from the vehicle's four occupants. The money is being counted by police and district election officials. A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway," the Pune Rural police official said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, in a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed "cash of Rs 15 crore has been seized from a car belonging to MLA from (Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath) Shinde-led Shiv Sena". </p>