Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) reminds Shinde of promise to leave politics if any rebel MLA lost

In an article in mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party reminded Shinde that five of the 40 MLAs who were with him in Guwahati in 2022 had lost in the recent assembly polls, results of which were declared on November 23.