Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Use your vote as weapon, says Raj Thackeray as MNS plans to contest 225-250 seats

<p>Mumbai: In an appeal, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-navnirman-sena">Maharashtra Navnirman Sena</a> (MNS) President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a> on Saturday asked people to bring down the "weapons hidden on the Shami tree” to show their power and herald a change. </p><p>The statement of Raj, who as of now is maintaining equidistant from the ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.), comes ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. </p><p>Raj used a reference from Mahabharat to make the appeal saying, "It is said in Mahabharata, that the Pandavas had hidden their weapons on Shami tree for one year when they had to remain incognito during their exile."</p><p>Raj’s 18-year-old party is planning to contest over 225-250 seats of the 288 seats of Vidhan Sabha. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Shinde faction MLA courts controversy with remarks against Shiv Sena (UBT) woman leader.<p>“Building roads and flyovers is not real progress. Having mobile phones and gadgets doesn’t mean development. True progress lies in the upliftment of society as a whole. Yet even after so many years, we are still groping in the dark, trapped by the false promises of the political class,” said Raj in a podcast addressed to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.</p><p>“You often leave your vote unused, then spend the next five years regretting the decisions made by these same politicians. This time, please use your vote as your weapon. Do not fall into the trap of caste, community, or familiarity and so on,” said Raj, the nephew of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and estranged cousin of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who now heads Shiv Sena (UBT) after Eknath Shinde managed to control the Shiv Sena.</p><p>“If you remain complacent again, as in the past, it will not help. They keep insulting you, your votes…now it's time to act,” he said, adding, “This is the time for revolution. It’s time to avenge the betrayal of your votes. For years, your votes have been taken for granted, and the result has been Maharashtra’s decline.”</p>