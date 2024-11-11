Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Who is a service voter?

According to the Election Commission of India, a service voter is a voter having a service qualification. Someone who is either a member of the Armed Forces of the Union, Armed Police Force of a State, or is otherwise employed under the Government of India.
Service voters can cast their votes either through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed to them. A voter who opts to vote through a proxy is called a Classified Service Voter.
How is a service voter different from an ordinary elector?
While an ordinary elector is registered in the electoral roll of the constituency where he/she hails from, a person having service qualification can get enrolled as a ‘service voter’ at their native place even though he/she may be residing at a different place (of posting). This voter has, however, an option to get enrolled as a general elector at the place of posting where they factually, at the point of time, is residing with their family for a sufficient span of time.
Is the spouse or son/daughter of a service voter also enrolled as a service voter?
If the spouse is ordinally residing with the service voter, then he/she shall be eligible to be enrolled as a service voter in the constituency concerned. However it is to be noted that this facility is not available for husbands of female service voters under the existing law.
Published 11 November 2024, 05:16 IST