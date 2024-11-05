Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Who is Sanjay Kumar Verma, new DGP ahead of polls

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission-of-india">Election Commission of India</a> on Tuesday ordered the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Verma as the new Director General of Police of Maharashtra.</p><p>Verma, an officer of the 1990-batch of the IPS, is currently the Director General (Legal and Technical) in the Maharashtra police. </p><p>Verma's appointment as the Maharashtra Police head comes a day after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-ec-orders-transfer-of-dgp-in-relief-to-complaining-mva-members-3260965">Election Commission removed</a> Rashmi Shukla as the DGP following a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-congress-asks-ec-to-remove-dgp-rashmi-shukla-3257700">series of complaints</a> from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole welcome EC decision to transfer DGP.<p>Verma would continue in service till April 2028.</p><p>The three names that Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik forwarded to the EC included Verma, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and National Investigation Agency chief Sadanand Date.</p><p>The poll body cleared the name of Verma for the top job.</p>