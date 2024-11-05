Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Who is Sanjay Kumar Verma, new DGP ahead of polls

Verma's appointment as the Maharashtra Police head comes a day after the Election Commission removed Rashmi Shukla as the DGP following a series of complaints from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 09:14 IST
India NewsMaharshtraDGPMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us