Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Will join NCP (SP) with supporters, says BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil

Patil met Pawar at the latter’s Silver Oaks residence in south Mumbai on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 09:46 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 09:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

