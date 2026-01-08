<p>As one of 2026’s most awaited releases, Sivakarthikeyan’s landmark 25th feature, <em>Parasakthi</em>, is set to break regional records. Ahead of its release on January 10th, the film has secured an unprecedented 65 screens in France, making the biggest opening for the actor in that territory to date and cementing its status as one of the biggest Pongal and Sankranti releases globally.</p>.“Making the impossible possible”: Sudha Kongara credits Mani Ratnam for the vision behind ‘Parashakti’.<p>The news was made official via the distributor's X account, where he announced the French premiere with the high-energy caption: “Storming screens in #France 🇫🇷 on 10th January 2026!” (sic)</p>.<p>This news brings a huge sigh of relief to Sivakarthikeyan’s fans, especially after rumours of shows getting cancelled spread like wildfire. Thankfully, those reports turned out to be completely baseless, and the film's screening is proceeding as planned.</p><p>In the meantime, <em>Parasakthi</em> is navigating some last-minute hurdles with the CBFC. As of this evening, the makers are still awaiting their official certificate, leaving the final release arrangements in a temporary state of flux.</p>.<p><em>Parasakthi</em> (2026) is a Tamil historical political drama and talks about the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu. The movie focuses on linguistic identity, social struggle and family conflict during the student-led protests against Hindi becoming the official language.</p><p>Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa in key roles. <em>Parasakthi</em> is produced by Aakash Baskaran under the banner Dawn Pictures and is scheduled to release on January 10, 2026.</p>