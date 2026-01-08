Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Cancellation rumours debunked: Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Parasakthi' to set for record-breaking 65 screens in France

Ahead of its release on January 10th, the film has secured an unprecedented 65 screens in France, making the biggest opening for the actor in that territory to date.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 17:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 17:25 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewssivakarthikeyanTamil CinemaTrendingSudha KongaraFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us