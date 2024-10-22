Home
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Sandeep Naik quits BJP after being denied ticket, joins Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP)

Sandeep Naik is the son of former minister and BJP MLA Ganesh Naik, who represents Airoli, and has been renominated by the party.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 09:58 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 09:58 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNavi MumbaiNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

