Maharashtra Elections 2024 | Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil won't contest polls but will field candidates

Jarange-Patil's announcement has rattled Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 09:03 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 09:03 IST
