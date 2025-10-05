<p>Madikeri: Police have registered a case after a group of people created chaos during the prize distribution ceremony for Dasaramantapas held at Gandhi Maidan as a part of Madikeri Dasara on Friday morning.</p><p>According to police, around 30 to 40 individuals stormed onto the stage, threw away objects kept there, and damaged equipment including microphones and the podium. The group alleged that the judgment of the Mantapa competition was unfair during the incident.</p>.11-day Mysuru Dasara celebrations pull huge tourist inflow .<p>District Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said, “The act was carried out by a group of about 30 to 40 people. A case has been registered against all of them, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the culprits. Strict action will be taken against those identified.”</p><p>Currently, the FIR mentions the names of three suspects, and the names of the remaining participants involved will also be included shortly, he added.</p><p>The damage caused during the incident is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh, as per a suo motu case filed with the police.</p><p>Meanwhile, accused Yakshit, who was arrested earlier for allegedly assaulting police personnel during the incident, has been granted bail by the court. </p>