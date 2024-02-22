Man held for impersonating cop at HSC exam centre in Akola

Akola: Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for impersonating a cop at an HSC exam centre in Maharashtra’s Akola district, an official said on Thursday.

The man, Anupam Madan Khandare, was trying to help his sister, who was taking the state board’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or Class 12) exams, the official said.

Donning a fake khaki uniform, Khandare walked into a centre at Shahbabu Urdu High School in Patur town on Wednesday.