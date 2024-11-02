Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Fadnavis rubbishes Pawar's remark about financial aid to ruling party candidates

Earlier in the day, Pawar claimed that police vehicles are being used to provide financial assistance to the candidates of the ruling parties in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 10:57 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 10:57 IST
