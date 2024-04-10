PM Modi slams 'Constitution in danger' claim'; says Ambedkar soul must be blessing him for Article 370 move

The PM said the opposition's abuses targeted at him will only help in increasing the BJP-led NDA's Lok Sabha seat tally.

This was Modi's second visit to Vidarbha, where polling will take place in the first phase on April 19, this week.

On Monday, he campaigned for BJP nominees of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur.

"If the Constitution was so important, why wasn't it in force in the entire country till Article 370 was abrogated (in 2019). The opposition resisted the abrogation because it was soft on separatists," he claimed.

Modi said due to the abrogation of Article 370, Dalits and tribals in the Union Territory have now got constitutional rights, while under the Congress rule they were ignored for votebank politics.

The PM alleged the opposition parties were against the country's "virasat" (heritage) and were "vikas virodhi" (anti-development). "Ambedkar's soul must be blessing Modi after the abrogation of Article 370," he said, touting the landmark step as his government's achievement.