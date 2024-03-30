Star campaigners: NCP (SP) files complaint with Election Commission against Shiv Sena and BJP

"We have filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India regarding the gross violations by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Bharatiya Janata Party of the Representation of People Act and the Model Code of Conduct," the Sharad Pawar-led party posted on its official handle X (formerly Twitter).

Voting for Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to start on April 19. Maharashtra will vote in five phases.

"Both Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Bharatiya Janata Party have published the names of various individuals from other political parties as part of their Star Campaigner List, which is violative of Section 77 of the Representation of People's Act," the NCP (SP) stated and also tagged its ECI complaint letter and the list of star campaigners of both parties.

The NCP (SP) claimed Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has published the names of various people holding high public office such as the prime minister, Union ministers, chief minister and deputy CM.

"This is not only a violation of the Representation of People Act, but also of the Model Code of Conduct as the representatives of the party in power in Centre or State are categorically barred from using their official positions for the purpose of election Campaign," it said.

The party demanded strict action by the ECI in the interest of protecting the sanctity of free and fair elections.