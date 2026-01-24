<p>Imphal: A large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in Manipur's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imphal">Imphal</a> East district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Security forces made the recovery from the foothills of the Chanung Range, they said.</p>.<p>Among the weapons found were a .303 rifle with a magazine, an SLR without a magazine, eight Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) rifles, a revolver and a .22 pistol with a magazine.</p>.Meitei man killed in Manipur had delayed wedding with Kuki woman for 3 years over unrest.<p>Twenty-four rounds of different calibres, five walkie-talkie sets with batteries, and multiple camouflage attires were also recovered in the operation on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>In a separate operation, a militant was arrested in Moreh in Tengnoupal district. Waikhom Athoi, 28, was a member of the banned National Revolutionary Front of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>, they said.</p>.<p>A 9 mm pistol, along with two magazines and 30 live rounds, was recovered from him, they added. </p>