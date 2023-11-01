A look at the assets of sitting MLAs of Mizoram

K Laldawngliana who is the sitting MLA of the Tuirial constituency from the MNF has declared assets worth Rs 6,18,81,690.

K. Lalrinliana who is the sitting MLA of the Kolasib constituency from the MNF has declared assets worth Rs 4,11,57,512.

Lalrinsanga Ralte who is the sitting MLA of the Serlui constituency from the MNF has declared assets worth Rs 57,39,763.

Lalchhandama Ralte, who is the sitting MLA of the Tuivawl constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 4,00,30,381.

Lalrinliana Sailo, who is the sitting MLA of the Chalfilh constituency, from the MNF has declared assets worth Rs 3,22,85,199.

R Lalzirliana, who is the sitting MLA of the Tawi constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 7,52,99,226.

Vanlalhlana who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl North - I constituency from the ZPM has declared assets worth Rs 1,76,67,000.

Vanlalthlana, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl North - II constituency from the ZPM, has declared assets worth Rs 3,30,34,746.

C Lalmuanpuia, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl North - III constituency from the MNF has declared assets worth Rs 47,83,448.

Zoramthanga, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl East - I constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 3,84,31,186.

Robert Romawia Royte, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl East - II constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 44,74,79,562.

Lalduhoma, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl West - I constituency from the ZPM, has declared assets worth Rs 2,13,45,074.

Lalruatkima, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl West - II constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 3,55,98,167.

V.l. Zaithanzama, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl West - III constituency from the ZPM, has declared assets worth Rs 1,70,60,003.

C Lalsawivunga, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl South - I constituency from the ZPM, has declared assets worth Rs 1,25,61,427.

Lalchhuanthanga, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl South - II constituency from the ZPM, has declared assets worth Rs 12,94,82,162.

F Lalnunmawia, who is the sitting MLA of the Aizawl South - III constituency from the MNF has declared assets worth Rs 1,19,00,315.

L.Thangmawia, who is the sitting MLA of the Lengteng constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 1,22,89,813.

Tawnluia, who is the sitting MLA of the Tuichang constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 1,06,04,771.

Dr Zr Thiamsanga, who is the sitting MLA of the Champhai North constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 6,86,06,789.

T.J Lalnuntluanga, who is the sitting MLA of the Champhai South constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 43,62,265.

Ramthanmawia, who is the sitting MLA of the East Tuipui constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 16,98,36,107.

Lalduhoma, who is the sitting MLA of the Serchhip constituency from the ZPM, has declared assets worth Rs 2,13,45,074.

Er Lalrinawma, who is the sitting MLA of the Tuikum constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 90,53,842.

Lalchamliana, who is the sitting MLA of the Hrangturzo constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 1,10,02,593.

Dr R Lalthangliana, who is the sitting MLA of the South Tuipui constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 7,49,72,003.

Vanlaltanpuia, who is the sitting MLA of the Lunglei North constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 1,12,52,975.

Lawmawma Tochhawng, who is the sitting MLA of the Lunglei East constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 4,75,29,734.

C.lalrinsanga, who is the sitting MLA of the Lunglei West constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 2,15,09,411.

K Pachhunga, who is the sitting MLA of the Lunglei South constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 1,20,03,663.

Zodintluanga Ralte, who is the sitting MLA of the Thorang constituency from the INC, has declared assets worth Rs 2,84,00,025.

Nihar Kanti Chakma, who is the sitting MLA of the West Tuipui constituency from the INC, has declared assets worth Rs 1,50,70,091.

Buddha Dhan Chakma, who is the sitting MLA of the Tuichawng constituency from the BJP, has declared assets worth Rs 1,50,70,091.

C Ngunlianchunga, who is the sitting MLA of the Lawngtlai West constituency from the INC, has declared assets worth Rs 8,00,10,668.

H Biakzaua who is the sitting MLA of the Lawngtlai East constituency from the MNF has declared assets worth Rs 1,78,85,260.

Dr K Beichhua, who is the sitting MLA of the Saiha constituency from the MNF, has declared assets worth Rs 3,13,77,608.

K T Rokhaw, who is the sitting MLA of the Palak constituency from the INC. has declared assets worth Rs 1,28,66,933.