Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Aizawl North - I Assembly Constituency Result

In the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023, the Aizawl North - I Assembly Constituency in Aizawl district voted on November 7. Over 8 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the state of Mizoram this year.

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

While the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is showcasing immense confidence in winning the 2023 Assembly Elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, it definitely faces a threat in the form of a unified opposition -- the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which has been taking the bull by the horns.

What Happened in the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018?

Aizawl North - I is an assembly constituency situated in the Aizawl district of Mizoram.

a) Total Electors and Voter Turnout

For the 2018 Mizoram elections, Aizawl North - I had 23,129 registered electors. Out of these, 17,694 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 76.5%.

b) Winning candidate and party

Vanlalhlana, an independent candidate, emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 7,094 votes.

c) Runner-up candidate and party

Lalringliana from the MNF was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 1,165 votes.

d) Margin details

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 6.6%.

The Aizawl North - I Assembly Constituency data provided above offers a concise snapshot of the electoral outcomes during the 2018 state elections in this part of Mizoram.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written by a generative AI tool and has been edited and reviewed by the DH Web Desk.)