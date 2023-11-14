Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Serlui Assembly Constituency Result

In the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023, the Serlui Assembly Constituency in Kolasib district voted on November 7. Over 8 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the state of Mizoram this year.

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

While the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is showcasing immense confidence in winning the 2023 Assembly Elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, it definitely faces a threat in the form of a unified opposition -- the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which has been taking the bull by the horns.

What Happened in the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018?

Serlui is an assembly constituency situated in the Kolasib district of Mizoram.

a) Total Electors and Voter Turnout

For the 2018 Mizoram elections, Serlui had 19,154 registered electors. Out of these, 16,055 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 83.82%.

b) Winning candidate and party

Lalrinsanga Ralte from the MNF emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 6,128 votes.

c) Runner-up candidate and party

Lalhmachhuana from the INC was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 927 votes.

d) Margin details

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 5.8%.

The Serlui Assembly Constituency data provided above offers a concise snapshot of the electoral outcomes during the 2018 state elections in this part of Mizoram.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written by a generative AI tool and has been edited and reviewed by the DH Web Desk.)