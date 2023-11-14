Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: West Tuipui Assembly Constituency Result

In the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023, the West Tuipui Assembly Constituency in Lunglei district voted on November 7. Over 8 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the state of Mizoram this year.

Mizoram is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

While the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is showcasing immense confidence in winning the 2023 Assembly Elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, it definitely faces a threat in the form of a unified opposition -- the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which has been taking the bull by the horns.

What Happened in the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018?

West Tuipui is an assembly constituency situated in the Lunglei district of Mizoram.

a) Total Electors and Voter Turnout

For the 2018 Mizoram elections, West Tuipui had 14,874 registered electors. Out of these, 12,968 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 87.19%.

b) Winning candidate and party

Nihar Kanti Chakma from the INC emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 5,943 votes.

c) Runner-up candidate and party

Kina Ranjan Chakma from the BJP was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 2,385 votes.

d) Margin details

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 18.6%.

The West Tuipui Assembly Constituency data provided above offers a concise snapshot of the electoral outcomes during the 2018 state elections in this part of Mizoram.

