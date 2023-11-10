JOIN US
Homeelectionsmizoram

Mizoram repolling: 87% voters exercise franchise

The exercise was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll there ahead of voting held on Tuesday
Last Updated 10 November 2023, 16:55 IST

Aizawl: In all, 87 per cent of the 1,084 voters exercised their franchise at Muallungthu polling station in Aizawl South-III constituency where repolling was held on Friday, officials said.

Repolling began at 7 am and ended at 4 pm, they added. The exercise was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll there ahead of voting held on Tuesday, they said.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded sitting MLA Lalnunmawia, and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominated debutant Baryl Vanneihsangi.

Congress fielded Rosiamngheta, while Zaichhawna Hlawndo of the Zoramthar group is contesting as an independent.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on Tuesday with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(Published 10 November 2023, 16:55 IST)
