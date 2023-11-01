Vote for Congress to ensure peace, prosperity: Sonia Gandhi appeals to Mizoram voters

In Mizoram, she said, the MNF and the ZPM say they are independent, "but are they really? No, I believe they are not. They are gateways for the BJP into Mizoram. The Congress party will never compromise with the BJP."

Claiming that only the Congress can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment for its people, and protection for the weakest in society, the former Congress chief said, "Our track record in government shows that we deliver on our guarantees - as you have seen in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal. But most of all, we stand for the protection of the Mizo way of life as enshrined in Article 371-G of the Constitution of India, which is the legacy of Rajiv Gandhi."

"That is why I make a personal appeal, especially to the youth of Mizoram, to the women of Mizoram. This is no time for experiments. Please do vote for the Congress party, the hand of experience and the hand of security. A vote for the Congress party is for peace, for progress and prosperity in Mizoram," Gandhi said.