Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brothers face each other in Odisha Assembly elections

Their father Chintamani Dyan Samantaray, a senior Congress leader, was elected three times from Chikiti - twice as an independent (1980 and 1995) and once on a Congress ticket (1985).

While junior Samantaray unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections twice - on Congress ticket (2014) and BJP ticket (2019), his elder brother is contesting for the first time.

The Biju Janata Dal has fielded Chinmayananda Srirup Deb, son of the state's Urban Development minister Usha Devi as its candidate from the Chikiti assembly seat, as Usha Devi was reluctant to contest this time due to her age-old problem. Usha Devi had been elected from the seat five times.

"I have been active in Congress since my father’s period. As a result, I got a ticket from the party to contest. It will be a contest between two ideologies and not between two brothers," said Ravindranath.

Manoranjan claimed that he was very active in politics for the last several years and got the BJP ticket to contest the election.

"Some vested interests might have instigated my brother to contest in Congress ticket to create disturbance in the family. However, it would have no impact on my poll prospects," he said.

Chintamani Dyan Samantray said due to his ill health, he might not campaign.

The 84-year-old veteran leader, however, said he was a Congressman and opposed the policies of the BJP.