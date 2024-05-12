Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP won't be able to win Odisha in next 10 years: CM Naveen Patnaik takes on PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Asserting that the BJP would not be able to win Odisha in the next 10 years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday claimed his BJD would return to power for the sixth consecutive time after the assembly elections.

Patnaik was reacting to PM Narendra Modi telling an election rally earlier in the day that the swearing-in ceremony of a 'BJP chief minister' will be held in Bhubaneswar on June 10.

"Nothing will happen on June 10. BJP will not be able to win the hearts of the people in the next 10 years, forget about June 10," the chief minister said, maintaining that the BJD will form the government in Odisha for the sixth consecutive time.