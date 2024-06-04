Home
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Counting of votes begins for 147 seats, 21 Lok Sabha constituencies

Polling was held for those seats in four phases between May 13 and June 1.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 02:44 IST
Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes began for 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Polling was held for those seats in four phases between May 13 and June 1.

India NewsOdishaIndian Politicsvote countingOdisha Assembly Elections 2024

