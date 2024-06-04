Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Counting of votes begins for 147 seats, 21 Lok Sabha constituencies

<p>Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes began for 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha on Tuesday morning, officials said.</p><p>Polling was held for those seats in four phases between May 13 and June 1.</p>.<p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha Elections 2024</a> | Will it be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>'s 'Viksit Bharat' or <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>'s I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</strong></em></p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sikkim-assembly-elections-2024">Sikkim</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/arunachal-pradesh-assembly-elections-2024">Arunachal Pradesh</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-assembly-elections-2024">Andhra Pradesh</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/odisha-assembly-elections-2024">Odisha</a>. Subscribe and follow DH on <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4ifN6AYlULZASc7V3S">Whatsapp</a>, <a href="https://x.com/DeccanHerald">X</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald/">Facebook</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/deccanherald/?hl=en">Instagram</a> to never miss out on anything.</strong></em></p>