Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Top 5 richest candidates in fray

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,283 out of 1,285 candidates, who are contesting for the 147 MLA seats in Odisha.
Assembly elections in Odisha are being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. The fourth and last phase of the Odisha Assembly elections will be held on June 1.
According to the ADR report, out of the 1,283 candidates analysed, 412 (32 per cent) are crorepatis.
Here is a list of top five candidates in the fray with the highest assets.
Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP)
Credit: X/@DilipRayOdisha
Former Union Minister of Steel, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Dilip Kumar Ray is the richest candidate in the assembly elections. As per the ADR report, the BJP leader from the Rourkela Assembly segment has declared a total asset of Rs 313.53 crore.
Movable assets: Rs 260.03 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 53.50 crore
Sanatan Mahakud (BJD)
Credit: odishaassembly.nic.in
Sanatan Mahakud, the BJD candidate from Champua segment is the second richest candidate in the Odisha Assembly elections with total assets of Rs 227.67 crore.
Movable assets: Rs 186.76 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 40.91 crore
Subasini Jena (BJD)
Credit: X/@SubasiniJenaInd
The third place has been occupied by BJD's Basta candidate Subasini Jena. According to the ADR report, Jena has declared total assets of Rs 135.17 crore.
Movable assets: Rs 47.52 crore
Immovable assets: RS 87.65 crore
Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Independent)
Credit: odishaassembly.nic.in
On the fourth position is independent candidate from Ghasipura assembly constituency Soumya Ranjan Patnaik with total assets of Rs 122.86 crore. The founder-editor of the Odia daily Sambad has been an MP on Indian National Congress (INC) ticket, before being expelled from the party.
Movable assets: Rs 80.15 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 42.70 crore
Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (BJP)
Credit: X/@loksabhatv
BJP candidate from Nayagarh assembly constituency, Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, is the fifth richest candidate in the Odisha elections. She has declared total assets of Rs 120.56 crore, said the ADR report.
Movable assets: Rs 8.29 crore
Immovable assets: Rs112.27 crore