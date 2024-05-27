Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Top 5 richest candidates in fray

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,283 out of 1,285 candidates, who are contesting for the 147 MLA seats in Odisha.

Assembly elections in Odisha are being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. The fourth and last phase of the Odisha Assembly elections will be held on June 1.

According to the ADR report, out of the 1,283 candidates analysed, 412 (32 per cent) are crorepatis.

Here is a list of top five candidates in the fray with the highest assets.