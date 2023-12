BJP on Friday appointed observers for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the three states where the party won in the recent assembly polls.

Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pande, and Vinod Tawde were named for Rajasthan, while M L Khattar, Dr K Laxman, and Asha Lakda have been made the observers in Madhya Pradesh.