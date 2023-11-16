Congress leaders have started remembering Ram to seek votes, says J P Nadda at Rajasthan poll rally

Without taking name of any leader, Nadda said, "These new devotees of Ram do not know whether Ram's vanvas was of 14 years or 13 years. They used to make fun of us on the (construction of) Ram temple. Beware of the Congress, they shed crocodile tears."

The BJP chief also alleged that under the Congress rule, Rajasthan became number one in rape cases, while several incidents of paper leaks took place in the last five years.