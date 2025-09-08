<p>THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In yet another instance widely referred to as the 'real <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> story', participants of a rally held as part of Eid-e-Milad at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kasaragod">Kasargod </a>have offered a salute to a temple.</p><p>The rally, organised by the Kottikulam Noorul Huda Madrassa at Palakunnu in Kasargod, offered respects to the Palakunnu Kazhakam Bhagavathy temple. A youth who happened to witness it posted a video on social media on Saturday, and it went viral, with around 20 lakh hits in a day.</p>. <p>Anishith K of Aarattukadavu in Palakunnu, who was at his father's shop near the temple, shot the video and posted it on social media with the caption, "This is Kerala. Kerala’s unity in diversity — Muslims saluting a Hindu temple on Nabi Dinam, showing respect and harmony between religions."</p><p>With the Onam festival and Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, coinciding, several parts of Kerala witnessed such instances of communal harmony. Participants of processions held as part of Onam, as well as Eid-e-Milad, could be seen greeting one another at many places.</p>