How Rajasthan voted in its first-ever assembly elections

The inaugural Rajasthan Assembly Elections were held on February 29, 1952. This historic election marked the beginning of democratic governance in the state following India's independence.
The election saw a total of 616 candidates contesting for 140 constituencies in the Assembly, which included 20 two-member constituencies and 120 single-member constituencies.
The Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as the dominant party, winning 82 of the 160 seats with 12,86,953 votes, bagging 39.46% of the total vote share.
The Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad (RRP) came in second, winning 24 seats with 3,99,958 votes, bagging 12.26% of the total vote share.
The then Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) won 8 seats with 1,93,532 votes, bagging 5.93% of the total vote share.
Other parties like the Socialist Party, the Krishikar Lok Party, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, and the Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party also contested, winning a few seats each.
Independents won 35 seats, bagging 35.35 per cent of the total vote share.
The election saw a turnout of 32,61,442 voters, which was 35.19 per cent of the total electorate of 92,68,215 voters.
(Data taken from the Election Commission of India.)