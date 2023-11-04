Not retiring from politics anytime soon, says Vasundhara Raje

Four-term legislator, Raje would be contesting from Jhalrapatan constituency on November 25.

While addressing a rally in Jhalawar yesterday, Raje had said she felt she could retire now after listening to her MP son Dushyant Singh. Raje had said “Mujhe lag raha hain ab mein retire ho jati hoon (I feel I can retire now).”

After hearing her son speak, she was overwhelmed and said, “After listening to my son today, I feel you people have taught him so well, sometimes with love, sometimes by lecturing him that I do not need to be after him now.

Her remarks created news as she has not been projected as the chief ministerial candidate unlike the last two times. There has been considerable speculation over her role in the state unit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this time the party’s face was lotus, the party symbol. There have also been many speculations over the number of candidates gunning for the top post. However, Raje’s loyalists have found place in the BJP lists, thus rebuffing some of the rumours of her being sidelined in the party.

Dushyant Singh, 50, is the only son of Raje and is a four-time MP from Jhalawar. He won his first parliamentary elections in 2004 and consequently the next three elections.

According to PRS Legislative Research, PRSIndia website, which assesses the performances of MPs, Dushyant has participated in about 75 debates in the last five years, much higher than the national average of 43. He has asked about 217 questions in the Lok Sabha, higher than the national average of 191 questions. His questions range from paper leak to implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.

Dushyant, however, keeps a low profile and is not as eloquent as his sharp-witted and confident mother.

In 2015, he got embroiled in a controversy as he was supposed to have been a beneficiary of some investments from former IPL czar Lalit Modi.