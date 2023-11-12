Rajasthan Assembly elections: Shortest ruling CM and longest ruling CM in the state

The state of Rajasthan will head to polls on November 25 to elect their new legislators. Besides Rajasthan, four other states, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh will also see their assembly elections in the month of November.
The results of the assembly elections of these five states will be declared on December 3.
In this context, here we look at the longest and shortest-serving chief ministers of Rajasthan.
Longest-ruling chief minister
Rajasthan has had a total of 12 chief ministers since its inception as a state. Among them, Mohan Lal Sukhadia has held the position for the longest time. He was chief minister for a total of 17 years (1954-1971).
Sukhadia's first stint as the chief minister lasted from November 13, 1954 to March 12, 1967, in which he was elected CM for three successive terms.
Rajasthan was under President's rule from March 13, 1967 to April 26, 1967. Post this, Sukhadia again ruled the state as chief minister from April 26, 1967, to July 9, 1971.
Shortest-ruling chief minister
The shortest-ruling chief minister of Rajasthan was Hira Lal Devpura, who held the position for a mere 15 days. His reign as CM lasted from February 23, 1985, to March 10, 1985.
According to the official website of the Rajasthan Assembly, "Devpuraji was made the Chief Minister of Rajasthan owing to a constitutional vacuum made by Shiv Charan Mathurji’s resignation". He later served as the Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.