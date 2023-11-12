Rajasthan Assembly elections: Shortest ruling CM and longest ruling CM in the state

The state of Rajasthan will head to polls on November 25 to elect their new legislators. Besides Rajasthan, four other states, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh will also see their assembly elections in the month of November.

The results of the assembly elections of these five states will be declared on December 3.

In this context, here we look at the longest and shortest-serving chief ministers of Rajasthan.

Longest-ruling chief minister

Rajasthan has had a total of 12 chief ministers since its inception as a state. Among them, Mohan Lal Sukhadia has held the position for the longest time. He was chief minister for a total of 17 years (1954-1971).