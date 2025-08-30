<p>Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said his government has exposed paper leak and recruitment frauds that took place under the previous Congress regime.</p>.<p>Addressing a public meeting in Todaraisingh, Sharma alleged that the Congress government had betrayed the youth by failing to act against recruitment scams.</p>.<p>"Those who fraudulently secured government jobs during the previous government's tenure are being caught, and their role is being exposed," he said.</p>.<p>Referring to the 2021 police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment exam, which was cancelled by the court on Thursday over a paper leak, the chief minister said the Congress dispensation took no action in the matter until 2023.</p>.Rajasthan High Court cancels 2021 police recruitment exam; politicians hail decision.<p>"After our government was formed, we constituted a Special Investigation Team on December 16. The SOG later arrested 56 trainee SIs with several others. Our government's action laid the foundation for the court's decision," he said.</p>.<p>Taking a dig at Congress leaders, Sharma said action in the paper leak cases had even reached the personal security officer (PSO) of a former chief minister. "More such big fish will be caught." Sharma asserted that in the past one-and-a-half years of the BJP government, not a single paper leak had occurred and exams were held in a transparent manner.</p>.<p>The chief minister also said that under the state government's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' campaigns, over 18.5 crore saplings were planted.</p>.<p>"Our target is to plant 50 crore saplings in five years to make Rajasthan greener," he said. </p>