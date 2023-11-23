Rajasthan Assembly Polls | How numbers stack up in the current Assembly

The 2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections marked a significant shift in the state's political landscape.
The Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as the single largest party, securing 100 seats, which was just one shy of a majority.
This was a substantial increase from their previous tally, representing a gain of 79 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand secured only 73 seats compared to their previous majority of 163.
This marked a decrease of 90 seats for the BJP.
In addition to these two major parties, the assembly also saw representation from several other groups.
Independents secured 13 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 6 seats and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) got 3 seats.
The seats won by other parties were five.
As of 2023, the INC holds the reins of power in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.
The Chief Minister of Rajasthan is Ashok Gehlot, a senior figure from the INC.
This political landscape sets the stage for the upcoming 2023 assembly elections in Rajasthan, where a closely contested battle is anticipated between the ruling INC and the opposition BJP.
Rajasthan assembly elections is scheduled on November 25.
(Data taken from India Votes)