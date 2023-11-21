Rajasthan Assembly polls: How top 5 richest candidates fared in last election

Top 5 candidates with highest assets

Rafique Mandelia

Indian National Congress’s Rafique Mandelia is tops the list of candidates with the highest assets with total assets worth Rs 1,66,48,38,662 crore, of which Rs 91,05,98,462 are movable and Rs 75,42,40,200 are immovable.

He is fighting from Churu constituency. In 2018 as well, Mandelia contested from Churu. However, he lost to BJP’s Rajendra Rathore.

Prem Singh Bajor

With total assets worth Rs 1,23,23,31,111, BJP’s Prem Singh Bajor is the second richest candidate in fray, contesting the Neem Ka Thana constituency. He has Rs 73,07,31,111 worth movable and Rs 50,16,00,000 immovable assets. Bajore had in 2018 contested from the same seat as well, but he lost to Congress’ Suresh Modi.

Anjana Udayalal

Contesting the Nimbahera seat, Congress’s Udayalal has the third highest value of assets with a total value of Rs 1,22,94,84,569, of which Rs 69,64,09,569 are movable and Rs 53,30,75,000 are immovable. The Congress candidate had won the Nimbahera seat in the 2018 elections and is looking to repeat history.

Vishvendra Singh

Ranking fourth on the list is Congress’ Vishvendra Singh who is standing from Deeg-Kumher again after his victory from the same seat in 2018. Singh has a total of Rs 1,09,05,13,117 worth assets of which Rs 11,43,13,117 are movable and Rs 97,62,00,000 are immovable assets.

Jyoti Mirdha

BJP’s Jyoti Mirdha lands fifth on the list with a total of Rs 1,02,31,54,480 worth assets, of which Rs 36,02,35,405 are movable and Rs 66,29,19,075 are immovable. She is fighting for the Nagaur constituency. Mirdha did not contest the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections.