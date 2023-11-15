Rajasthan Assembly Polls: Smallest and the biggest constituencies in the state in terms of voters in 2018

From densely populated constituencies to sparsely populated ones, there's considerable variation in Rajasthan when it comes to the electoral landscape.
With the state headed for Assembly elections on November 25, this article explores the smallest and largest constituencies in Rajasthan by number of registered voters, as per 2018 election data.
Largest constituencies in terms of voter numbers
1. Shahpura (Bhilwara District) :Total voters: 4,35,241
2. Jhotwara (Jaipur District): Total voters: 3,46,556
3. Vidhyadhar Nagar (Jaipur District) : Total voters: 3,27,336
4. Sanganer (Jaipur District) : Total voters: 3,03,621
5. Bali (Pali District) : Total voters: 2,98,251
Smallest constituencies in terms of voter numbers
1. Thanagazi (Alwar District) :Total voters: 1,93,062
2. Pipalda (Kota District) : Total voters: 1,92,305
3. Rajakhera (Dhaulpur District) : Total voters: 1,89,138
4. Pokaran (Jaisalmer District) : Total voters: 1,87,332
5. Baseri (Dhaulpur District) : Total voters: 1,81,293
Rajasthan is one of the five states where elections are being held this November, in what is being considered a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Counting of votes for all states is slated to take place on December 3.