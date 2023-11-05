Rajasthan polls: Announcing its sixth list, Congress snubs Gehlot loyalists for last year's rebellion

New Delhi: Mahesh Joshi, a state minister who was one among the three Ashok Gehlot loyalists who spearheaded the rebellion that prevented a Congress Legislature Party meeting last year that could have set the stage for Sachin Pilot becoming Chief Minister, was on Saturday denied a ticket by the Congress to contest the Rajasthan Assembly election.

In the sixth list of 23 Congress candidates, Mahesh Joshi's name was notably absent, while RR Tiwari was named as the candidate for Hawa Mahal, Joshi's sitting seat. This decision signals that the Congress High Command did not take kindly to the Gehlot loyalists' rebellion last year, when the leadership wanted Gehlot to become Congress president and make way for Pilot as Chief Minister.

Despite intense lobbying by Gehlot, Joshi was not nominated, with his supporters protesting earlier this week when his name did not figure in the lists. There were reports that Rahul Gandhi was opposed to renominating Joshi and others.