<p>Bengaluru: No time frame was specified for the tenure of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>when he was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) after the 2023 Assembly elections to become the Chief Minister, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> said on Tuesday.</p><p>"After our party secured a majority in the 2023 Assembly polls and came to power, the CLP leader (Siddaramaiah) was elected in a meeting of all legislators. We were not told then that Siddaramaiah would be Chief Minister for only two-and-a-half years," Parameshwara said.</p><p>He said the party high command, while announcing Siddaramaiah as the CLP leader, had not fixed any time frame for his tenure.</p><p>"We are not aware of any developments since then. In our view, we chose Siddaramaiah to be the CM for five years. If the high command decides otherwise, we will accept it — that is all we can do. We had not fixed any time frame while choosing the CLP leader; if the high command decides anything else, it is up to them," he added, reported PTI.</p><p>Parameshwara, a confidant of Siddaramaiah, however, added that everyone in the party would abide by whatever the high command decides and urged the Congress leadership to put an end to the confusion surrounding the issue.</p><p>Speculation has been rife about a possible change in the Chief Minister when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term next month, a development referred to by some as the 'November revolution'.</p><p>Parameshwara was speaking to reporters after meeting State Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa at his residence. Both are prominent Dalit leaders in the Congress.</p><p>Amid speculation about the nature of their meeting, the two clarified that it had "nothing to do with politics" but was to discuss funds for a cooperative in Tumakuru led by Parameshwara.</p><p>Parameshwara's statement came a day after Siddaramaiah said he would continue in office for the full five-year term, subject to the Congress high command's decision.</p><p>There has been ongoing speculation within the State's political circles, particularly in the Congress, about a possible power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>.</p><p>"Siddaramaiah has also said that he will remain CM for five years if the high command agrees. The high command must put an end to this confusion. They are aware of it. If needed, I too will request them to clarify," Parameshwara added.</p><p>Responding to a question on the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister in the event of a leadership change, Parameshwara said, "Is it wrong to make such a demand? If it is wrong, let us respond to it. People express their opinions."</p><p>Replying to another question, he said many capable leaders in the Congress could become the Chief Minister, but it was up to the high command to decide depending on the situation.</p><p>On Siddaramaiah's recent comment indicating that he may contest the 2028 Assembly elections, Parameshwara said, "That is his (personal) decision. He said yesterday that some leaders are pressuring him to contest, and that he will decide later."</p><p>Later in the day, Mahadevappa also reiterated that it is the high command that must decide on Cabinet reshuffles or the continuation of the Chief Minister.</p><p>"Has the Chief Minister said he will share power? He has said that if the high command decides, he will be CM for five years. There is nothing wrong with that. The high command decides what happens — the rest is speculation, and one cannot respond to speculation," he said.</p><p>Asked if Dalit leaders in the Congress would seek a chance for a Dalit CM if the situation arose, Mahadevappa said, "Such a situation doesn't exist now. If it arises, the high command will consult everyone, and we will share our views then."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>