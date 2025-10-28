<p>New York: A 28-year-old Indian national allegedly stabbed two teens with a metal fork and slapped a co-passenger on board a Chicago to Germany flight, according to American authorities.</p><p>The incident occurred on Saturday on a Lufthansa flight that had to be diverted to Boston Logan International Airport following the disturbance, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a press release on Monday.</p><p>According to charging documents, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old male passenger in the shoulder with a metal fork before stabbing another 17-year-old male passenger in the back of the head with the same fork. The second teen suffered a laceration on his head.</p><p>Usiripalli has been charged in the US District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the US.</p><p>He was arrested on October 25 and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.</p>.UK police arrest wrongly-released asylum seeker jailed for sex assault.<p>If convicted, he could be sentenced to prison for up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to USD 250,000.</p><p>The alleged attack took place following the meal service, according to the document.</p><p>When attempts were made to subdue Usiripalli, he formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger, the documents allege.</p><p>He then slapped a female passenger and also attempted to slap a flight crew member.</p><p>Usiripalli does not have "lawful status" in the US presently. He was previously in the US on a student visa and was enrolled in a master’s programme in biblical studies, according to the press release.</p>