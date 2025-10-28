Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian national allegedly stabs 2 teens mid-flight; charged with assault

If convicted, he could be sentenced to prison for up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to USD 250,000.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 11:18 IST
India NewsStabbingAssaultflight

Follow us on :

Follow Us