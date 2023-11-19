Rajasthan Polls: Richest & poorest candidates in fray

The fate of political parties have already been locked in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, which means that all eyes are now on Rajasthan Assembly elections- the state that takes pride in uprooting the party in power every elections and alternating between the two dominant parties : BJP and INC. While Congress is giving its all and relying on social welfarism in order to retain the big state, the Bharatiya Janta party is flocking the villages, structuring their campaign around security of women, welfare of farmers and corruption.
While it remains to be seen whose efforts would bear fruit in 200-strong state assembly, we dive into the details of nominations to bring to you the list of richest and poorest candidates in fray for the 2023 high stakes poll.
Richest Candidates in fray
Rafique Mandelia, INC's candidate from Churu Constituency in Churu district, declared a total asset of Rs 1,66,48,38,662 (166+ crore), making him the richest candidate in the fray for 2023 elections.
BJP's Prem Singh Bajor comes next in line from top, with declared asset of Rs 1,23,23,31,111 (123+ crore). He would fight from Neem ka Thana constituency in Sikar district.
Anjana Udayal, BJP's candidate from Nimbahera seat in Chittorgarh district, with declared asset worth Rs 1,22,94,84,569 (122+ crore), is third richest candidate this year.
Poorest Candidates in fray
While big national parties boast of rich candidates, the democratisation of election processes have ensured that they don't become a marker for entry into the political realm.
These are candidates mostly from small, local parties, but play a significant role in the poll outcomes.
Eight candidates out of the total 18,745 nominations, have declared zero assets in their name. These are :
1. Deepak Kumar Meena of Samrat Mihir Bhoj Samaj Party, fighting from Sawai Modhupur seat in SawaiModhpur district.
2. Badrilal of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), fighting from SC reserved Dag seat in Jhalawar district.
3. Nahar Singh of Majdoor Kisan Akali Dal, fighting from SC reserved Raisinghnagar seat in Ganganagar district.
4. Kanhaiyalal, an independent fighting from Nokha seat in Bikaner district.
5. Banwari Lal Sharma of Bahujan Samaj Party, fighting from Thanagazi in Alwar district.
6. Hemant Sharma Advocate of Indian Peoples Green Party, fighting from Behror in Alwar district.
7. Ved Prakash Yadav, independent, fighting from Mundawar segment in Alwar district.
8. Purushotam Bhati, another independent, fighting from Beawar segment in Ajmer district.
Kusum Lata and Labh Chandra Kumar of Bahujan Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samta Party and Bahujan Mukti Party have declared asset of Rs 500 in total.
Kusum Lata will fight from SC reserved Hindaun seat in Karauli district, while Labh candra Kumar is set to fight from Nimbahera segment in chittorgarh district.
(Data sourced from ADR report)