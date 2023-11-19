Rajasthan Polls: Richest & poorest candidates in fray

Richest Candidates in fray

Rafique Mandelia, INC's candidate from Churu Constituency in Churu district, declared a total asset of Rs 1,66,48,38,662 (166+ crore), making him the richest candidate in the fray for 2023 elections.

BJP's Prem Singh Bajor comes next in line from top, with declared asset of Rs 1,23,23,31,111 (123+ crore). He would fight from Neem ka Thana constituency in Sikar district.

Anjana Udayal, BJP's candidate from Nimbahera seat in Chittorgarh district, with declared asset worth Rs 1,22,94,84,569 (122+ crore), is third richest candidate this year.

Poorest Candidates in fray

While big national parties boast of rich candidates, the democratisation of election processes have ensured that they don't become a marker for entry into the political realm.

These are candidates mostly from small, local parties, but play a significant role in the poll outcomes.

Eight candidates out of the total 18,745 nominations, have declared zero assets in their name. These are :

1. Deepak Kumar Meena of Samrat Mihir Bhoj Samaj Party, fighting from Sawai Modhupur seat in SawaiModhpur district.

2. Badrilal of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), fighting from SC reserved Dag seat in Jhalawar district.

3. Nahar Singh of Majdoor Kisan Akali Dal, fighting from SC reserved Raisinghnagar seat in Ganganagar district.

4. Kanhaiyalal, an independent fighting from Nokha seat in Bikaner district.

5. Banwari Lal Sharma of Bahujan Samaj Party, fighting from Thanagazi in Alwar district.

6. Hemant Sharma Advocate of Indian Peoples Green Party, fighting from Behror in Alwar district.

7. Ved Prakash Yadav, independent, fighting from Mundawar segment in Alwar district.

8. Purushotam Bhati, another independent, fighting from Beawar segment in Ajmer district.

Kusum Lata and Labh Chandra Kumar of Bahujan Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samta Party and Bahujan Mukti Party have declared asset of Rs 500 in total.

Kusum Lata will fight from SC reserved Hindaun seat in Karauli district, while Labh candra Kumar is set to fight from Nimbahera segment in chittorgarh district.

(Data sourced from ADR report)